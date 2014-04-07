BRIEF-Xi'an Catering sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 mln yuan to 6 mln yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
April 7 SABMiller Plc
* Norman Adami will stand down as chairman of SABMiller Beverages South Africa with effect from 1 July 2014, and will be retiring from group with effect from 31 July 2014
* Mauricio Leyva, currently managing director of Beer South Africa, will become chairman and managing director of SAB Ltd in South Africa, reporting to Mark Bowman
* With effect from July 1, SABMiller's South African and African regions will be consolidated into one region for management purposes, Mark Bowman, currently managing director of SABMiller Africa, will become managing director of enlarged SABMiller Africa region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest