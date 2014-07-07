July 7 SABMiller Plc :
* SabMiller, in co-operation with Tsogo Sun, has completed
strategic review and decided to dispose of up to all of its
ordinary shares in tsogo sun ("ordinary shares") through two
conditional transactions
* Fully marketed secondary placing of up to about 305
million ordinary shares to selected South African and
international institutional investors
* Buy back by Tsogo Sun of at least approximately 130
million ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of R 2.8
billion (approximately $260 million)
* Books are expected to open on or about July 14 and close
on or about July 18, with trade date of July 21 and settlement
date of July 28
* SabSA has agreed to reserve up to R200 million
(approximately $18.6 million) of placing shares for executive
participants
