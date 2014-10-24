Oct 24 Sabmiller Plc :
* Senior management changes
* Chief executive Alan Clark has initiated a further
realignment of responsibilities within group's executive
committee
* Chief financial officer, Jamie Wilson, will assume
responsibility for investor relations alongside his other
financial areas
* Group director of corporate finance and development,
Domenic de Lorenzo, will assume additional responsibility for
group strategy
* General counsel, John Davidson, will assume responsibility
for regulatory affairs, communications and sustainable
development, in addition to legal and company secretarial
* Catherine May, group's director of corporate affairs, will
leave group at end of this month
