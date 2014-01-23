Jan 23 SABMiller PLC : * Sabmiller Plc - Sabmiller to invest us$110 million in Nigeria * Sabmiller Plc Investment will lead to the creation of a

further 400 direct jobs (not 300 jobs) * Sabmiller Plc the capacity expansion work has already commenced

and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2015. * Sabmiller Plc - further $110 mln will be invested to triple brewery's

current annual capacity to 2.1 mln hectolitres * Source text