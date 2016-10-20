LONDON Oct 20 Bankers are preparing up to 3.5bn of debt financing to back a potential sale of SABMiller's sale of its central and eastern European assets, banking sources said on Thursday.

The brewing businesses, based in the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, are for sale as part of Anheuser-Busch InBev's US$103bn takeover of SABMiller, which completed on October 10.

Lazard is running the sale process for the businesses, which include brands such as Pilsner Urquell in the Czech Republic, and information memorandums were sent out in the last couple of weeks triggering banks to start preparing debt financings to back potential bids, the banking sources said.

Lazard declined to comment.

The debt financing could be in the form of leveraged loans and high yield bonds, denominated in local currency and euros, the sources said.

"It is a good financing story. This is a very stable, big business, in a defensive sector. There should be a fair amount of bank liquidity in the local market that will be maximised and then there will also be the availability of euros," one of the sources said.

The financing is set to follow another jumbo deal in the region as banks line up loans to back Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa's US$3.25bn acquisition of Polish e-commerce businesses Allegro and Ceneo. Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale are leading that deal, alongside other banks expected to include BNP Paribas, ING, Credit Agricole and UniCredit.

US and European buyout funds have been gearing up for SABMiller's sale, with some seeking to join forces to snap up assets valued at 5-7bn.

Those named previously as potential bidders include Advent, Mid Europa Partners, KKR, Bain Capital, BC Partners and PAI Partners. Japan's Asahi Group Holdings, Czech investment groups R2G, PPF and J&T, as well as Czech family office R2G are also interested. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)