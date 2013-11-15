LONDON Nov 15 Brewer SABMiller has
re-appointed John Manser as acting chairman due to a
deterioration in the health of chairman Graham Mackay, it said
on Friday.
Manser was acting chairman for five months earlier this year
when Mackay took medical leave of absence to focus on his
treatment following surgery for a brain tumour in April.
Mackay recovered sufficiently to return to his role in
September, but following a recent sudden worsening of his
condition, the board has agreed to his request for a further
leave of absence.
SABMiller said its board will continue to keep the position
under review.