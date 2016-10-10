Oct 10 Coca-Cola Co said it would exercise its right to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev's stake in bottler Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), following the brewer's merger with SABMiller.

Coke will negotiate terms of the deal with AB InBev in the coming months and continue talks with potential partners to refranchise CCBA, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)