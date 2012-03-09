LONDON, March 9 Global brewer SABMiller
said its newly acquired Foster's business had
lost a licence to import and distribute Corona Extra lager in
Australia.
Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo, which makes
Corona, told SABMiller it was terminating Foster's licence
following its acquisition by SABMiller in December last year.
That deal combined Foster's with SABMiller's premium lager
brands in Australia, including Peroni, Miller Genuine Draft and
Grolsh.
Around 600,000 hectolitres of Corona Extra were sold in
Australia in 2011 compared with the overall lager market of 18
million hectolitres.
SABMillier said in a statement on Friday that its expected
financial returns from the Fosters's takeover would be broadly
unchanged.
Shares in SABMiller were down 0.8 percent to 2,595.5 pence
at 0821 GMT versus a 0.1 percent weaker FTSE 100 index.