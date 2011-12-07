MELBOURNE Dec 7 Global brewing giant SABMiller named Ari Mervis to take over as chief executive at Foster's, fresh from completing a A$11.5 billion takeover of Australia's top brewer.

Mervis, who will be based in Melbourne, will continue as head of SABMiller's Asia Pacific region and joint venture in China, CR Snow, and will be responsible for integrating Foster's into SABMiller.

Foster's CEO John Pollaers will step down on Dec. 16.