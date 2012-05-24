LONDON May 24 Strong growth in Africa and Latin
America helped global brewer SABMiller offset a fall in
beer drinking in Europe and North America as the Peroni and
Grolsh beermaker beat forecasts with a 12 percent rise in annual
earnings.
The world's second biggest brewer earns 70 percent of its
profits from fast-growing emerging markets which helps insulate
it from tough mature markets where hard-pressed consumers are
economising at the bar and drink less beer at home.
The London-based brewer, which bought Foster's in December
with its near-half share of the Australian beer market, was
boosted by strong beer markets in Colombia and Peru in Latin
America and in countries like Tanzania and Zambia in Africa.
"Trading conditions are expected to be broadly unchanged
with further growth in our developing markets but no more than
modest improvement in consumer spending in some more developed
economies," the group said in an annual results statement on
Thursday.
The brewer, which has expanded rapidly over the last two
decades from its South African roots, reported adjusted earnings
per share of 214.8 U.S. cents for its year to end-March beating
a company-compiled consensus of 209 cents.
It said it would raise its full-year dividend 12 percent to
91 cents a share.