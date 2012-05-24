* Annual earnings 214.8 cents, vs forecast 209 cents
* Sees further growth in emerging markets
* More modest improvements in some developed markets
* Input costs set to rise by mid-single digit percentage
* Annual dividend up 12 percent to 91 cents
By David Jones
LONDON, May 24 Strong growth in Africa and Latin
America helped global brewer SABMiller offset a fall in
beer drinking in Europe and North America, as the Grolsch and
Peroni maker beat forecasts with a 12 percent rise in full-year
earnings.
The world's second biggest brewer earns 70 percent of its
profit from fast-growing emerging markets, which helps insulate
it from tough mature markets where hard-pressed consumers are
economising at the bar and drinking less beer at home.
The London-based brewer, which bought Foster's in December
with its near-half share of the Australian beer market, was
boosted by strong markets in Colombia and Peru in Latin America
and in countries such as Tanzania and Zambia in Africa.
Chief executive Graham Mackay said on Thursday his group was
seeing a two-speed world with Africa and Latin America the star
performers, with Asia supportive and Europe, North America and
Australia more difficult for various reasons.
"Europe is suffering from downtrading with the trends
exacerbated by discounting, the U.S. economy is getting better
but this is not being translated to the mainstream beer market,
while the Australian market is not as stressed and the trend is
slightly favourable," he told a results briefing.
He predicted more of the same for its 2012/13 year, with
further growth for emerging markets and more modest rises in
consumer spending in some mature markets. Input commodity costs
were ticking higher, he said.
Mackay expected the cost of inputs, such as barley, glass,
aluminium and energy, will see a mid-single digit percent rise
this year after reporting a low-single digit increase. Cost cuts
and price rises would hold profits margins steady with, perhaps,
some improvement going forward, he said.
Jefferies analyst Dirk Van Vlaanderen said SABMiller was on
track for another good year, adding he was encouraged by its
forecast for similar growth trends in its emerging markets and
summed up the results as giving a "positive outlook with
manageable input cost inflation".
SABMiller shares were off 0.1 percent at 2,395 pence by 0800
GMT, having performed broadly in line with rival European food
and drink stocks so far in 2012.
The brewer, which has expanded rapidly over the past two
decades from its South African roots, reported adjusted earnings
per share of 214.8 U.S. cents for its year to end-March, beating
a company-compiled consensus of 209 cents.
It raised its year dividend 12 percent to 91 cents a share.
Revenue at the brewer which makes Miller Lite, Pilsner
Urquell and Castle beers, rose 11 percent to $31.4 billion and
operating profit, or EBITA, was up 12 percent at $5.6 billion,
while underlying annual beer volumes rose 3 percent.
Among its rivals, world No. 1 Anheuser-Busch InBev
has been upbeat about its two key markets of the United States
and Brazil, while Europe-focused Carlsberg and
Heineken have turned more positive after first-quarter
trading despite tough trading in the euro zone region.
SABMiller faced criticism last month when it said Mackay
would move up to become executive chairman, flying in the face
of a British corporate governance code which says chief
executives should not go on to become chairman.