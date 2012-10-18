LONDON Oct 18 SABMiller, the world's
second-biggest brewer, posted an expected 4 percent rise in
underlying first half beer volumes after growth across most of
its regions, including Europe where sales were boosted by
selective price reductions.
The Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni maker, which earns 70
percent of its profit from fast-growing emerging markets, also
reported on Thursday an 8 percent rise in organic, constant
currency group revenue in the six months to September.
The 4 percent underlying quarterly rise in beer volumes,
after stripping out the effects of acquisitions, matched an
analyst consensus forecast of 4 percent and follows a 5 percent
volume rise in its first quarter.