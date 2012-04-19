LONDON, April 19 Global brewer SABMiller
showed a 3 percent rise in underlying beer volumes in
the first three months of 2012 as growth in the emerging markets
of Latin America, Africa and Asia offset declines in Europe and
North America.
The world's No 2 brewer and maker of Miller Lite, Castle and
Peroni beers added on Thursday that beer volumes at its
newly-acquired Foster's Australian business dipped 4 percent in
the first three months of ownership in a tough market.
Big brewers are relying on emerging markets growth and price
rises to offset sluggish growth and tough competition in more
mature markets, and SABMiller has a higher proportion of profits
from emerging markets than its key rivals at around 70 percent.
The 3-percent quarterly rise was just below an average
forecast of 3.3 percent for fourth quarter January-March beer
volumes but within a 3-4 percent range based on a Reuters survey
of 10 brokers, which followed a 3 percent rise in the first nine
months of April-December 2011.
The London-based SABMiller reported its beer volumes for its
full year through to end-March were up 3 percent, with price
rises helping to push annual revenue up 7 percent while it added
overall trading was line with its own expectations.