LONDON, Sept 28 Aberdeen Asset Management
, an SABMiller shareholder that opposed the
brewer's takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev, said it was
"obviously disappointed by not surprised by" the resounding
approval shareholders of SABMiller gave the deal.
SAB shareholders overwhelmingly approved the 79 billion
pound ($102.8 billion) takeover on Wednesday.
"Whilst the vote has not gone our way we do take comfort
that our engagement with the board and management helped to
secure a better deal for our clients albeit the final price
still significantly undervalued SABMiller in our view," the
company said in a statement.
Aberdeen owns a 1.2 percent stake in SABMiller worth over $1
billion, according to Reuters data, making it the company's 12th
largest shareholder.
($1 = 0.7683 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason
Neely)