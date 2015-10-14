Oct 14 South Africa's Congress of South African
Trade Unions (COSATU) said the government, regulators and
pension funds should not agree to the $106 billion takeover of
SABMiller Plc by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA
over concerns that jobs and tax revenue would be lost.
COSATU said it supported the stance taken by the Food and
Allied Workers Union (FAWU), which said on Tuesday that it would
oppose the merger.
"We will never allow a situation where the South African
offices of SABMiller are relocated away from South Africa and
the local revenues are spiralled out of the country to the
detriment of the entire economy," COSATU said in a statement.
