Sept 29 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is in
talks with lenders including Bank of America and Banco Santander
to raise as much as $70 billion as it prepares to approach rival
SABMiller Plc for a takeover, Bloomberg reported.
AB InBev is working with about 10 banks to arrange $50
billion to $70 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1OEotG1)
Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas SA and Societe Generale SA
have also submitted financing proposals, Bloomberg reported.
AB InBev and SABMiller were not immediately available for
comment.
