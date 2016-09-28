LONDON, Sept 28 SABMiller shareholders
approved the brewer's takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev
on Wednesday, paving the way for one of the biggest
proposed mergers in history.
The 79 billion pound ($103 billion) deal was approved by
more than 95 percent of SAB shareholders who voted. A minimum
approval rate of 75 percent was needed.
SABMiller's two largest shareholders, cigarette maker Altria
Group and the Santo Domingo family of Colombia, did not
vote on Wednesday as both parties, who together control about 40
percent of the shares, had already pledged their support for the
deal.
($1 = 0.7698 pounds)
