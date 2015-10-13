* Main offer of 44 pounds a share in cash
* AB InBev shares rise, boosting offer price
* SABMiller shares up 9 pct
* Africa is chief prize for AB InBev
By Philip Blenkinsop and Martinne Geller
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Oct 13 The world's top two
brewers, Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller,
have agreed in principle to one of the biggest mergers in
corporate history after a near month-long courtship resulted in
SABMiller accepting an offer worth more than $100 billion.
The planned combination announced on Tuesday would marry AB
InBev's Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona brands with
SABMiller's Peroni, Grolsch and Pilsner Urquell and brew almost
a third of the world's beer, dwarfing other major producers like
Heineken and Carlsberg.
If it goes through, the deal would rank as the
fourth-biggest takeover in history and the largest deal for a UK
company. It also breaks all records in the consumer sector and
comes only days after news that Dell Inc and EMC
agreed the biggest ever deal in the technology sector.
Mergers and acquisition deals done this year stand at a
record high as low interest rates embolden companies searching
for new areas of growth.
For AB InBev the SABMiller deal will give it more breweries
in Latin America and Asia and an entrance to Africa at a time
when some of its home markets such as the United States are
weakening as drinkers shun mainstream lagers in favour of craft
brews and cocktails.
Africa is expected to see a sharp rise in the legal drinking
age population in the next few years and a fast-growing middle
class which prefers branded lagers and ales to the illicit brews
which have long been a feature of markets there.
CLOSING TIME
An agreement between AB InBev and SABMiller was reached on
Monday evening, just two days before a deadline that would have
forced AB InBev to make a formal bid or walk away for six
months.
The breakthrough came when AB InBev bumped up the main offer
price for a fourth time, to 44 pounds in cash per SABMiller
share, as well as raising the value of an partial share
alternative offer by 4 percent to 39.03 pounds per share.
The partial share offer was expressly designed to suit
SABMiller's two biggest shareholders, cigarette-maker Altria
and the Santo Domingo family of Colombia, who together
own nearly 41 percent of the company.
SABMiller said its board was now prepared in principle to
recommend the main cash offer to shareholders and has asked for
a two-week extension to the deadline, which is now Oct. 28.
Altria, with a 26.6 percent stake, said it was pleased with
the deal, although it had also endorsed an earlier lower offer
last week. The Santo Domingos, seen by banking sources as the
holdouts who helped secure the higher offer, have not made any
public comments.
Meanwhile South Africa said it would need to assess the tax
implications of a merger and could "in the extreme" try to block
it.
SAB shares closed up 9 percent at 39.55 pounds in London,
while AB InBev shares closed up 1.7 percent in Brussels.
"We have written extensively on the attractions of (an
ABI/SAB combination) since 2011 and continue to see major
long-term benefits for ABI shareholders," said Canaccord Genuity
analysts.
Yet analysts say the benefits will not come easily, even for
AB InBev with its well-known track record for making a series of
successful acquisitions.
"We think AB InBev must extract close to $2 billion in
annual cost savings in order to create value from this deal,"
said Morningstar analyst Phil Gorham. "After closure, effective
execution will be required."
The accepted offer of 44 pounds a share increases a proposal
made on Monday to pay 43.50, which in turn was an increase on a
42.15 offer which AB InBev made public last week after previous
proposals of 38 pounds and then 40 pounds had been turned down.
Based on AB InBev's share price on Tuesday the company is
offering to pay 68.5 billion pounds ($104.2 billion).
However, Neil Wilkinson, senior equities fund manager at
Royal London Asset Management and an AB InBev investor, said he
was pleased with the deal, "which will enable AB InBev to
perpetuate its growth story."
FOLLOW-ON DEALS
The merger is also expected to have repercussions for the
rest of the industry, particularly in the United States where
the two companies would have about 70 percent of the beer market
unless they sell off some assets.
Denver-based Molson Coors is widely seen by analysts
as the logical buyer of SABMiller's 58 percent stake in their
U.S. joint venture.
In addition analysts say the combined group might also have
to sell interests in China, where SABMiller's CR Snow joint
venture with China Resources Enterprise is the market
leader.
Businesses in Eastern Europe could also come up for sale,
they say, which could be attractive to rivals such as Heineken
and Carlsberg looking to narrow the gap with the new group.
And the deal may also bring change in the soft drinks
sector, where SABMiller is a large distributor for Coca Cola
while AB InBev has ties with rival PepsiCo.
Bernstein Research beverage analyst Trevor Stirling said
that he rated the chances of the deal going through at 80
percent, with antitrust issues being the main risk.
"There is a chance that due diligence throws up something
nasty," he said, but added that SABMiller was unlikely to have
accepted AB InBev's approach if they knew of any major problems.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
