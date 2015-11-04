BRUSSELS Nov 4 Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a further week.

The two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday that London's Panel on Takeovers and Mergers had granted SABMiller's request to push back the deadline to 5 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, November 11. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)