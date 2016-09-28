BRUSSELS, Sept 28 Anheuser-Busch InBev
said on Wednesday that it would retain its existing name after a
planned $100-billion-plus takeover of rival SABMiller.
SABMiller shareholders will vote on Wednesday on whether to
accept AB InBev's 45 pound-per-share offer for the world's
second-largest brewer, as well as an alternative partly composed
of AB InBev shares.
Preceding that vote AB InBev held a meeting of its
shareholders to approve the mechanics of the transaction.
AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito, who will head the
combined company, outlined the rationale for the deal -
including the creation of the first global brewer with new
fast-growing African and Latin American markets - before
announcing that the name Anheuser-Busch would remain.
The brewer of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois has
undergone a series of name changes - from Interbrew to InBev
after a 2004 merger with Brazil-based AmBev and then to its
current name after its 2008 purchase of Budweiser maker Anheuser
Busch.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely)