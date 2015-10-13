(Repeats with no changes to text)
Oct 13 The Public Investment Corporation (PIC),
SABMiller's fourth-largest shareholder, said all
shareholders in the brewer be treated equally in its deal with
Anheuser-Busch InBev.
South Africa's PIC, which owns a 3.42 percent stake in
SABMiller, said all shareholders be given AB InBev common shares
that rank with the company's shares currently listed in Brussels
instead of the unlisted shares currently offered.
SABMiller earlier on Tuesday agreed to an improved offer
worth more than $100 billion from larger rival Anheuser-Busch
InBev.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)