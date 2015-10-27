Oct 27 SABMiller Plc plans to ask UK
regulators to again extend the deadline for Anheuser-Busch InBev
NV to make a formal takeover offer, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the negotiations.
SABMiller intends to request that London's Panel on
Takeovers and Mergers push back the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline
as both sides want more time to gain shareholder support and
financing, the report said. (bloom.bg/1MgBTBH)
SABMiller declined to comment. AB InBev was not immediately
available for comment.
The Takeover Panel already granted a two-week extension from
the original Oct. 14 deadline for an offer which would be worth
more than $100 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)