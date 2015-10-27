(Adds analyst comment, background)
LONDON Oct 27 SABMiller Plc plans to
ask UK regulators to extend again the deadline for
Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to make a formal takeover
offer, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
negotiations.
SABMiller intends to request that London's Panel on
Takeovers and Mergers push back the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline
as both sides want more time to gain shareholder support and
financing, the report said. (bloom.bg/1MgBTBH)
SABMiller declined to comment. AB InBev was not immediately
available for comment.
The Takeover Panel had already granted a two-week extension
from the original Oct. 14 deadline for an offer which would be
worth more than $100 billion.
The world's No. 1 and 2 brewers said on Oct. 13 that they
reached an agreement in principle whereby AB InBev would buy
SABMiller and asked that the deadline be extended by two weeks
to Oct. 28.
Some analysts had already been expecting another extension.
"Due diligence exercises usually take four to six weeks, so
the two-week deadline ... will likely be extended," said Societe
Generale analysts in a note on Monday.
"We would expect a further two-week extension on the morning
of 28 October, and wouldn't be surprised if another 1-2 week
extension was made after that."
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and David Evans)