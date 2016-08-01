Aug 1 Anheuser Busch InBev and SABMiller Plc, the world's largest brewers, said they expected their merger deal to close on Oct. 10.

The companies, which last week agreed on the terms of an improved offer by AB InBev, said the new entity would be listed in Brussels on Oct. 11. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)