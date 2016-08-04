Aug 4 Anheuser Busch InBev SA said the combined group after its deal to buy SABMiller Plc would be based in Leuven, Belgium, with its global functional management office in New York.

The brewer said the new company would be organised into nine geographical zones, and that existing SABMiller hubs in Miami, Hong Kong and Beijing would be phased out within a few months after completion of the combination. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)