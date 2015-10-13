NEW YORK Oct 13 A deal between the world's two
biggest brewers gives smaller rival Molson Coors Brewing Co
a rare chance to bulk up in the United States, provided
it can come up with the cash, according to industry bankers and
analysts.
Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller PLC
agreed on Tuesday to create a company making almost a third of
the world's beer, bringing together such brands as AB InBev's
Budweiser and Corona with SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch.
To win over regulators, the combination would almost
certainly have to exit from SABMiller's U.S. business, which it
operates through a joint venture with Molson Coors.
Molson Coors is widely expected to make a bid for
SABMiller's 58 percent stake in their jointly owned MillerCoors,
known for such brands as Coors Light, Miller Lite and Blue Moon.
Their venture agreement gives Molson Coors the right to name new
management in a the event of a change in control and the right
to make the first and last bid for the remaining stake, both of
which could deter other potential bidders.
Full ownership of the joint venture would give Molson an
opportunity to cut costs by streamlining back office functions
such as legal and finance, as well as build scale procurement
and supply chain, analysts say.
Taking over SABMiller's stake would give Molson a U.S.
market share of close to 28 percent, based on 2014 data from
Euromonitor International. Nomura analysts predicted a 28
percent increase in Miller Coors earnings per share.
Assuming the SABMiller acquisition gets done, Molson Coors
is the "ultimate buyer" of the U.S. operations, said Morningstar
analyst Adam Fleck. He estimates SABMiller's 58 percent stake
would cost Molson Coors $9 billion to $10 billion, based on the
valuation model of about 9 times earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). AB InBev used it
when it sold off Grupo Modelo's U.S. beer business.
Other analysts and industry bankers have said the
MillerCoors stake could be worth anywhere from $8 billion to $11
billion.
The catch, however, is that Molson's own market
capitalization was about $16 billion as of Tuesday, and the
company had $3.1 billion in debt on its balance sheet as of June
30, raising questions over how it could fund a deal.
One option is leverage, with Molson Coors using the free
cash flow from MillerCoors to pay down debt quickly. Molson
Coors could partner with another entity to buy SABMiller's
stake, or use a rights issue to finance it, industry bankers
said. Molson Coors shares rose 10 percent to $86.58 on Tuesday
after AB InBev and SABMiller announced their deal, showing that
investors are supportive of the company making a bigger bet on
MillerCoors, they said.
"You could lever up the entire enterprise to slot in the
extra 58 percent," Fleck said. "You'd be fully consolidating
that EBITDA, which would make it more palatable from a leverage
perspective."
A Molson Coors spokesman said the company was watching
recent events with interest but declined to comment on prospects
for MillerCoors. Based on the joint venture terms, AB InBev
cannot reach out to Molson Coors until it has submitted a formal
offer, which is due on Oct. 28 under UK takeover rules.
For Molson Coors, more exposure to the U.S. market would be
hard to turn down. While beer volumes have been under pressure
from consumers buying more spirits, as well as Mexican imports
and craft beer, the United States remains "the biggest beer
profit pool of the developed markets around the world," said
Vivien Azer, an analyst at Cowen & Co.
"They surely can afford it," she said of Molson Coors. "The
company has done a good job of delivering on their balance
sheet."
