BRIEF-TPI COMPOSITES INC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING
* SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4.50 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $16.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Oct 7 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said on Wednesday it expected to have the support for its takeover offer for rival SABMiller from the Santo Domingo family, a major shareholder of the UK-based brewer.
The Colombian family holds a 13.9 percent stake in SABMiller through their company BevCo, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We've held extensive discussions with them," AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito told a conference call. "We expect to have their support. There is no transaction without them," he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 11 Latin American currencies strengthened for a second day on Thursday, lifted by higher commodity prices and worldwide weakness in the U.S. dollar. Mexico's peso rose 0.9 percent, and the Colombian peso firmed 0.5 percent, tracking key prices of oil. Oil futures jumped after a drawdown in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia. Brazil's real rose over 0.7 percent agains