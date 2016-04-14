JOHANNESBURG, April 14 Anheuser-Busch InBev
will invest 1 billion rand ($69 million) to support
small South African farmers as part of concessions agreed with
the government to secure regulatory approval for its $100
billion-plus takeover of SABMiller, it said on Thursday.
The world's biggest brewer said the concessions, which also
include a five-year freeze on layoffs, were agreed with the
South African Ministry of Economic Development.
"It is expected that the agreement on terms between
government and the merger parties will expedite the merger
proceedings before the South African competition authorities,"
AB InBev said.
"The commitments made by the company are the most extensive
merger-specific undertakings made to date in a large merger. In
our view, they meet the requirements of the competition
legislation," Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said.
South African Competition Commission this week extended its
scrutiny of the deal, saying it needed at another 15 days to
complete its investigation. It has already extended the deadline
four times.
South Africa has a history of taking its time over approving
takeovers partly because competition authorities have a public
interest mandate to safeguard jobs, in addition to an anti-trust
mandate to protect competition.
In 2011, the regulator told U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores
not to cut jobs for two years following its acquisition
of South African retailer Massmart, delaying
implementation of the $2.4 billion deal by at least two months.
The Commission investigates deals for any anti-trust issues
and submits its views to the Competition Tribunal, which makes a
final ruling on whether a deal should go ahead
Ab InBev has already told European regulators of its plan to
sell SABMiller's premium European brands to try to secure
approval for its deal.
($1 = 14.5350 rand)
