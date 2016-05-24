BRUSSELS, May 24 - EU antitrust regulators approved on
Tuesday Anheuser-Busch InBev's $100 billion-plus
takeover of SABMiller on condition that it sell almost
the whole of SABMiller's beer business in Europe.
The Belgium-based maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella
Artois has already agreed to sell SABMiller's Peroni, Grolsch
and Meantime beer brands to Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
and to divest eastern European assets.
The European Commission said that Europeans bought around
125 billion euros of beer every year so even a relatively small
increase would cause considerable harm to consumers.
"It was therefore very important that AB InBev's takeover of
SABMiller did not reduce competition on European beer markets,"
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a
statement.
Reuters was the first to report that AB InBev's concessions
would secure the EU green light for one of the largest corporate
takeovers ever.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)