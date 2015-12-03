BRUSSELS Dec 3 Anheuser-Busch InBev is
looking to sell SABMiller's Grolsch and Peroni brands in
what it said was a bid to address potential EU antitrust
concerns over its planned acquisition of the world's second
largest brewer.
The sale of the brands and their related businesses in
Italy, the Netherlands and Britain would be conditional on AB
InBev acquiring SABMiller in a cash and share offer currently
worth some 72 billion pounds ($108 billion).
AB InBev said it was also looking to sell London-based
Meantime Brewing Company given its focus on premium beers.
"Like the previously announced disposal of the (U.S.) Miller
business to Molson Coors, these steps reflect AB InBev's
pro-active approach to addressing potential regulatory
concerns," AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely)