* ABI sees savings of $1.4 bln from SABMiller takeover
* Offer worth $106 bln based on Tuesday's close
* Access to African growth key part of deal
* Molson Coors to buy SAB stake in MillerCoors for $12 bln
(Updates with further reaction)
By Philip Blenkinsop and Martinne Geller
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 11 Anheuser-Busch InBev
, the world's biggest brewer, launched its $100
billion-plus offer for nearest rival SABMiller on
Wednesday and agreed to sell the latter's stake in U.S. venture
MillerCoors to help win regulatory approval.
AB InBev, whose takeover of SABMiller would be one of the
largest mergers in corporate history, said it expected to
achieve $1.4 billion in annual savings four years after
completion of the deal, projected for the second half of 2016.
The deal currently worth about 70 billion pounds, or $106
billion, was clinched with an agreement for Denver-based Molson
Coors to take over SABMiller's 58 percent stake in their
venture, MillerCoors, for $12 billion.
That price tag is higher than some analysts expected, given
the small group of potential buyers. However, they had not
anticipated it including global rights to the Miller brand,
which will nearly double the amount of beer Molson sells
internationally.
At the same time, the savings target, worth about 9 percent
of SABMiller's sales, is lower than expectations, although it
does come on top of the $1.05 billion that SABMiller had already
pledged during the bidding process.
The merger will combine AB InBev's Budweiser, Stella Artois
and Corona brands with SABMiller's Peroni, Grolsch and Pilsner
Urquell and brew almost a third of the world's beer, dwarfing
rivals Heineken and Carlsberg.
The takeover, which SABMiller's board provisionally accepted
last month, would be the largest of a British-based company and
the fourth-biggest overall of any corporation. It
will be backed by a record $75 billion loan.
GLOBAL SHUFFLE
AB InBev is already leader in the United States, Brazil and
Mexico, three of the top four markets in terms of profits.
With SABMiller, it is buying into Latin American countries
such as Colombia and Peru and crucially, Africa, at a time when
markets such as the United States are weakening as drinkers shun
mainstream lagers in favour of craft brews and cocktails.
Africa, where SAB operates in 16 countries, is expected to
see a sharp rise in people of legal drinking age and has a
fast-growing middle-class developing a taste for branded lagers
and ales. Beer consumption there will grow by more than anywhere
else over the next five years, say industry experts Plato Logic.
The acquisition allows AB InBev to draw level with Unilever
as the fourth-biggest consumer goods company with
annual revenue of $64 billion. However it will overtake Nestle
as the sector's biggest profit generator.
AB InBev said it would seek a secondary listing and regional
headquarters in Johannesburg, where SABMiller was founded 120
years ago.
The transaction is also a "game changer" for Molson Coors,
its CEO Mark Hunter said, as it gives the maker of Coors Light
and Blue Moon nearly 28 percent of the U.S. market, making it
the second largest player.
It would add nearly $5 billion a year in sales and nearly $1
billion in operating income.
HURDLES TO CLEAR
AB InBev is offering 44 pounds per SABMiller share, along
with a discounted alternative of mostly shares, designed for
SABMiller's two largest shareholders: cigarette-maker Altria
and BevCo, the vehicle of Colombia's Santo Domingo
family, who together own 40.5 percent of the target company.
Those shareholders have accepted the alternative offer, the
two brewers said in a joint statement. Altria said it expected
to book a post-tax gain of $8 billion when the deal closed.
SABMiller shares were up 2.0 percent at 40.54 pounds at 1515
GMT on Wednesday, with gains limited by a degree of uncertainty
around regulatory hurdles before the transaction is concluded.
The shares have gained almost 40 percent since speculation about
an AB InBev approach emerged two months ago.
However, AB InBev's confidence that the deal will go through
is high, reflected by a potential $3 billion fee if it fails.
"With today's developments, execution is still important but
they have a bit of breathing room," said Morningstar analyst
Philip Gorham.
AB InBev shares were up 1.6 percent. Analysts said the
cost-conscious company would probably exceed its $1.4 billion
savings target, having done so after previous acquisitions in
the United States and Mexico.
"This is the estimate going in," said Bernstein Research
analyst Trevor Stirling. "This is guaranteed and there may well
be potential for more."
The company said the biggest proportion of savings will come
from combining headquarters and removing overlapping
administration costs, but will also come from scale-based
efficiencies in brewing, distribution and procurement.
While the MillerCoors stake sale is aimed at satisfying U.S.
regulators, it remains to be seen whether the new company will
have to divest SABMiller's 49 percent stake in CR Snow, the
largest brewer in China, where AB InBev already has about 14
percent of the market.
AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito declined to comment on
China or its future as a bottler of PepsiCo drinks,
given that SABMiller bottles Coca-Cola drinks.
Also unclear is the future of SABMiller's relationship with
French wine maker Castel Group and stake in Turkish brewer
Anadolu Efes.
AB InBev's lead advisers are investment bank Lazard and law
firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. SAB's advisers include
Robey Warshaw, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley and law firm
Linklaters.
