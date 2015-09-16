FTSE ends at one-month high but May's energy pledge hits Centrica, SSE
Sept 16 Anheuser-Busch InBev has approached rival SABMiller about a takeover that would form a brewing group producing a third of the world's beer.
AB InBev has already grown into the world's biggest brewer through a string of deals and is the owner of brands such as Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's, Leffe and Hoegaarden.
Following is a summary of key events in AB Inbev's growth:
1987
The largest breweries in Belgium, Artois and Piedboeuf, merge to form Interbrew.
1989
Investment firm 3G Capital, founded by billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles, buys Companhia Cervejaria Brahma for $50 million.
1995
Interbrew acquires Labatt, largest brewer in Canada.
1999
Brahma takes over Antarctica, Brazil's biggest brewery, to create Ambev.
2004
Interbrew and AmBev combine to form InBev.
2008
InBev merges with Anheuser-Busch.
2013
Anheuser-Busch Inbev buys remaining 50 percent of Modelo for $20.1 billion.
September 2015
Anheuser-Busch InBev approaches SABMiller with proposal that would create merged group with a market value of around $275 billion and would combine AB InBev's dominance of Latin America with SABMiller's dominance in Africa. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)
