Sept 18 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA reached
out to SABMiller Plc's largest shareholder, Altria Group
Inc, before making a takeover approach, Bloomberg
reported.
Cigarette maker Altria, which owns a 27 percent stake in
SABMiller, has signaled it is open to considering a proposal,
depending on the terms, the report said, citing people familiar
with the matter.(bloom.bg/1QMbe4d)
SABMiller said on Wednesday it had been informed that AB
InBev intended to make an offer which it would have to do by
Oct. 14 under British rules.
AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, is also close to
lining up a group of banks to help finance a deal and a takeover
proposal may come as soon as the financing is in place,
Bloomberg reported.
Banks are willing to offer more than $50 billion of debt for
the acquisition, one of the people said.
Altria declined to comment. AB InBev was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)