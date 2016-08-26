BRUSSELS Aug 26 Anheuser-Busch InBev
expects to cut some 3 percent of its combined workforce after it
has acquired rival SABMiller, according to takeover
documents published on Friday.
That would be some 5,500 jobs, according to a source with
information on the offer.
AB InBev is aiming to achieve pre-tax savings of at least
$1.4 billion per year within the four years after completion of
the takeover through increased efficiency, sharing best
practices and the removal of overlaps in corporate and regional
headquarters.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona expects
the potential job losses to take place over a three-year period.
SABMiller employs some 70,000 people and AB InBev more than
150,000, although the combined group's workforce will be lower
because of planned divestments, principally in Europe along with
joint venture stakes in the United States and China.
AB InBev has not given estimates for the impact on
employment in sales and supply functions because regulatory
restrictions has limited its integration planning there.
The documents, giving full details of AB InBev's offer and
the takeover process, said the extent of job reductions in all
locations was not yet certain, but that the combined group's
headquarters would be in Leuven, Belgium, with global management
based in New York.
AB InBev sees job losses likely at SABMiller's global
headquarters in Woking and the closure of its head office in
London within a year, along with the relocation of some regional
headquarters.
The world's largest brewer still needs backing from
SABMiller shareholders for its 45 pounds per share offer along
with a cash-and-share alternative valuing its target at 78.4
billion pounds ($103.61 billion). Those shareholders will vote
at a meeting on Sept. 28.
($1 = 0.7567 pounds)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Susan Thomas)