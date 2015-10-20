WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee's antitrust subcommittee will hold a hearing to
discuss Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA's plans to buy rival
SABMiller PLC, two senators said on Tuesday.
The world's biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and SAB
Miller, the world's No. 2, said in mid-October that they had
agreed on terms for a deal that is expected to top $100 billion.
Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican and chairman of the
Senate's antitrust panel, announced the hearing along with the
top Democrat, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
No date or other details of the hearing were given.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Will Dunham)