Albertsons exploring take over of Whole Foods - FT
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, Sept 15 Shares in SABMiller jumped 12 percent on Monday following a report in the Wall Street Journal saying that larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev was talking to banks about financing a possible $122 billion takeover bid.
The newspaper, citing a person familiar with the matter, said AB InBev was not in active discussions with SABMiller, saying it was waiting to line up financing before making a formal approach.
AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, and SABMiller, maker of Peroni and Grolsch, were not immediately available for comment.
NEW YORK, April 24 Wells Fargo & Co directors could have avoided a shareholder backlash over a sales practices scandal if they had paid more attention to scores of whistleblowers who complained, in vain, for years.