JOHANNESBURG May 31 The world's largest brewer
Anheuser-Busch InBev gained conditional approval on
Tuesday for its $100 billion-plus acquisition of SABMiller
from South African anti-trust regulators, bringing the
deal closer to fruition.
Conditions attached to the deal include a binding one that
no South African employee be laid off because of the merger, the
Competition Commission said in a statement.
The commission said it had recommended to the Competition
Tribunal, which has the ultimate say, that the deal be "approved
with conditions." Its recommendations usually meet the
tribunal's approval.
Other conditions to the tie-up include a requirement the
merged entity sell off SAB's stake in liquor maker Distell
and that it make a 1 billion rand ($63.60 million)
investment in South African agriculture.
The companies have also agreed to submit within two years of
the merger "black economic empowerment plans setting out how the
merged entity intends to maintain black participation in the
company, including equity," the commission said in a statement.
South Africa's government has a number of targets that
companies must meet to lift the ownership of previously
disadvantaged blacks in the economy.
Jobs are a major issue in South Africa, where unemployment
is over 25 percent and income disparities are glaring, and AB
InBev granted significant concessions on this front as it
strives for approval of one of the largest corporate takeovers.
"The Commission received concerns regarding the potential
impact of the proposed merger on employment ... In this regard,
AB InBev has undertaken that it will not retrench any employee
in South Africa as a result of the merger. This condition will
endure in perpetuity," the commission said.
In the area of social development, AB InBev has committed to
investing 1 billion rand over five years in to the agriculture
sector that supplies the brewing business, with a focus on
emerging black farmers.
"This investment will be utilised for the development of the
South African agricultural outputs for barley, hops and maize,
as well as to promote entry and growth of emerging and black
farmers in South Africa," the Commission said.
Last week AB InBev gained EU antitrust approval for the
transaction. The takeover will give the merged
entity a third of the global beer market, selling twice as much
beer as its nearest rival Heineken.
($1 = 15.7226 rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Adrian Croft)