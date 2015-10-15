JOHANNESBURG Oct 15 South Africa's National Treasury said on Thursday the planned takeover of SABMiller by AB InBev should comply with conditions imposed on SABMiller when it relocated its head office to the UK in 1999.

"Such conditions generally relate to the South African public interest, and the South African holding company operations and assets or any sales proceeds," the Treasury said in a statement.

SABMiller traces it roots to 19th century South Africa, where it began selling beer in dusty gold-prospecting fields in Johannesburg. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)