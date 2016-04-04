BRIEF-Videocon Industries says classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank hurt co's stock price
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's competition watchdog said on Monday it will request an extension to Tuesday's deadline to complete an investigation of Anheuser-Busch InBev's planned $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller
"This transaction raises certain concerns which should be considered and addressed," said Competition Commission spokesman Itumeleng Lesofe. "It is for this reason that we need more time to evaluate the transaction."
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
* Says recorded a one time provision of 1.48 billion rupees in relation to unsold stock of euro III-compliant vehicles as on March 31