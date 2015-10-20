(Refiles to fix garble in sixth paragraph)
* Union frets about job losses in South Africa
* Government has history of delaying deals over jobs
* Pretoria "in extreme" could block deal on tax erosion
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 Belgian brewer
Anheuser-Busch InBev may have won over peer SABMiller
, but the $100 billion-plus deal could face delays in
South Africa, where the now British company began selling its
ubiquitous Castle Lager 120 years ago.
AB InBev's reputation as a cost slasher has alarmed local
unions in a country with a 25 percent unemployment rate and
where the government has a track record of delaying deals while
imposing strict conditions to prevent job losses.
The world's two biggest brewers agreed last week to create a
company that would make almost a third of the globe's beer. The
Belgian company is by far the most profitable brewer, due to its
austere operating culture and its controlling shareholders have
a history of streamlining companies they take over.
"Given AB InBev's propensity to cut costs down to the bone,
job cuts appear to be inevitable," Nic Norman-Smith, a fund
manager at Lentus Asset Management, said.
But that might not be easy in South Africa, where the
mandate for anti-trust authorities includes safe-guarding jobs.
The Congress of South African Unions (Cosatu) - part of the
governing alliance with the ruling African National Congress -
has already urged the government to not ratify the takeover.
"It's highly likely the Competition Commission is certainly
going to look over the deal with a fine-tooth comb for any signs
of job losses," Norman-Smith said.
SABMiller, formed from the 2002 combination of South African
Breweries and Miller Brewing, traces its roots to the dusty
gold-prospecting fields around Johannesburg in the 1800s. It now
operates in 80 countries but in South Africa, it still employs
roughly 8,800 people, or nearly 13 percent of its total. It
contributed around 16 billion rand ($1.2 billion) to tax revenue
in 2014/15 fiscal year.
The government could "in the extreme" try and block the
deal if it leads to a tax base erosion in Africa's most advanced
economy, Lungisa Fuzile, director general at the National
Treasury told Reuters.
"We subject those applications to objective criteria - the
likely impact on capital account, the impact on the tax base and
the possible complications," he said.
There's no precedent of South Africa blocking deals over
concerns about tax erosion but Pretoria has blocked cross-border
deals. In 2009, it scuppered a tie-up between telecoms companies
MTN Group and Bharti Airtel tie-up, citing
concern MTN could lose its national character.
Blocking the deal over national character is unlikely
because SABMiller is now a British company, but delays are
possible.
In 2011, the anti-trust regulator told U.S. company Wal-Mart
Stores Inc not to cut jobs for two years following its
acquisition of retailer Massmart - one of the key
concessions unions and the government argued for during the
hearings that delayed the implementation of the $2.4 billion
deal by at least two months.
Trader and miner Glencore pushed back by nearly two
months the completion of its acquisition of Xstrata, citing
delays in South Africa, where unions pressed for job
preservation.
"SABMiller was built on the back and by the hard work of the
South African workers and they deserve to be heard and given
assurances with respect to the security of their jobs," Cosatu's
spokesman Sizwe Pamla said.
RAPID GROWTH, RISKY MARKETS
Under apartheid, which brought international sanctions on
South African firms, SAB thrived as a domestic conglomerate with
a near-monopoly on the beer market and interests in hotels,
supermarkets, bars and furniture.
When sanctions were lifted and Nelson Mandela was released
from prison in 1990, it began expanding internationally with a
string of acquisitions in fast-growing but risky markets in
central Europe, China and elsewhere in Africa.
After two decades of deals and the divestitures of its
non-beer assets, SAB became the world's second-largest brewer,
with brands like Peroni, Miller, Pilsner Urquell and Grolsch.
Even though it moved its headquarters and primary stock
market listing from Johannesburg to London in 1999, the company
retains a South African flavour. Four of its board members,
including its chairman and CEO, are South African, while its
10-member executive committee includes seven South Africans.
Its brews like Castle Lager, Hansa Pilsner and Carling Black
Label are synonymous with South Africa's blue skies, barbecues
and obsession with football and rugby, helped by marketing
campaigns linked to national holidays and sports teams.
Peter Attard Montalto, an emerging markets analyst at
Nomura, said the government was unlikely to torpedo SABMiller
and AB Inbev's blockbuster deal.
But he added: "The government is not afraid of perceptions
of making things difficult for foreign investors. Can they delay
it or make it more complicated? Quite possibly."
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller, Sinead Cruise in
London and Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; editing by Susan Thomas)