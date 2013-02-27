TORONTO Feb 27 Miller Brewing Co, a subsidiary of SABMiller Plc, said on Wednesday it is terminating its Canadian license agreement with Molson Coors Brewing Co's Molson Coors Canada affiliate.

"While Miller brands make up only a small percentage of Molson Coors' Canadian sales, this decision reflects our belief that there exists the opportunity to grow Miller's brands in Canada," said Paul Gurr, who heads Miller operations in Canada.

The company said it still remains committed to the Canadian market, and Miller trademark brands will continue to be available within Canada.

Miller said it has provided Molson Coors Canada with the necessary 6-months' notice of termination, as of Jan. 18, 2013. The agreement is set to be terminated as of July 22.