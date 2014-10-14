LONDON Oct 14 SABMiller PLC, the world's second-biggest beer maker, reported a 5 percent rise in revenue for the first half of its financial year, as higher prices blunted the impact of slow sales volume growth.

For the six months ended Sept 30, the brewer of Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni said the amount of drinks it sold rose 1 percent, as gains in Latin America, Africa and Europe offset declines in Asia and North America.

For the second quarter, revenue rose 3 percent as sales volume fell 1 percent.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)