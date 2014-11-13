(Corrects measure to EBITA, not EBITDA)

LONDON Nov 13 Brewing giant SABMiller on Thursday reported a slight rise in first-half earnings, which were held back by the impact of a strong U.S. dollar.

On a reported basis, the company that makes beers such as Miller Lite and Peroni, said earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) were $3.28 billion in the six months to the end of September, up from $3.27 billion in the year-earlier period.

Analysts on average were expecting EBITA of $3.38 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus of 17 analysts.

Excluding currency impacts, the company said EBITA rose 3 percent.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jane Merriman)