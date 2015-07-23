Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 9
LONDON, July 23 Brewer SABMiller reported a rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for beverages in Latin America and Africa, which were partly offset by declines in Europe.
The world's No. 2 brewer, with brands including Peroni, Grolsch and Pilsner Urquell, said revenue rose 3 percent in the three months to June 30, the first quarter of its new financial year.
Volume of lager, SABMiller's core business, declined 1 percent, while volume of soft drinks rose 4 percent.
"Both revenue and volumes grew strongly in Latin America and Africa in the quarter, tempered in particular by a challenging quarter in our key European markets, where the trading environment remains difficult, and softer volumes in China," Chief Executive Alan Clark said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
