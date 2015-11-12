BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
LONDON Nov 12 Brewer SABMiller reported higher underlying sales for the second quarter on Thursday, a day after larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev launched a $100 billion-plus takeover bid for it.
The maker of beers such as Peroni and Grolsch said its performance accelerated in the second quarter, with underlying revenue up 6 percent and beverage volume up 2 percent from the prior year. That marked an improvement from revenue up 3 percent and volumes flat in the first quarter.
On a reported basis, revenue fell 12 percent to $10.0 billion and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 11 percent to $2.9 billion in the six months to 30 September, due to the depreciation of certain currencies against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.