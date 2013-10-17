LONDON Oct 17 SABMiller, the world's second-largest beer maker, said net revenue rose 4 percent in the first half of this year, helped by a 1 percent rise in beer volume.

For the six months ended 30 September, the brewer of Miller, Grolsch and Peroni beers said its financial performance was in line with expectations, but noted that depreciation of certain currencies against the U.S. dollar would hurt its reported results.