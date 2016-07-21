LONDON, July 21 Brewer SABMiller, in the
process of being bought by Anheuser-Busch InBev,
reported lower quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by tough
conditions in some African markets.
The maker of beers such as Castle Lager, Peroni and Grolsch
said group net revenue fell 4 percent in its first quarter,
ended June 30, with volume flat.
Excluding the impact of acquisitions, disposals and currency
fluctuations, revenue rose 2 percent as gains in Europe, South
Africa and Latin America offset more challenging conditions in
other African markets, where volume was hurt by economic
volatility and tough conditions.
In its trading statement on Thursday, which comes ahead of
its annual general meeting, SABMiller did not mention its
pending $107 billion takeover by Anheuser-Busch InBev,
which received approval by the United States on Wednesday.
The takeover of the London-listed brewer has come under
scrutiny in recent weeks as a drop in the British currency has
reduced the relative attractiveness of the all-cash offer aimed
at most SAB shareholders.
Two activist hedge funds, TCI and Elliott Advisors, have
taken small stakes in the brewer, raising the possibility that
shareholders may push to try to get improved terms.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)