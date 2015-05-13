LONDON May 13 SABMiller reported
full-year profit above analyst expectations as performance
picked up in the latter half of the year, but said trading would
continue to be tough in its new financial year.
The maker of Peroni, Grolsch and other beers reported
operating earnings of $6.37 billion in the year that ended on
March 31, above analysts' average estimates of $6.23 billion,
according to a consensus by the company.
Net producer revenue was $26.29 billion, also ahead of
analysts' estimates of $26.23 billion.
SAB had already reported that worldwide beer volume was flat
last year.
Looking ahead, the company said it anticipates that the
trading environment will remain challenging and that its
business will continue to be hit by currency volatility.
"However, we are confident in our strategy to drive superior
long-term growth and we will continue to invest in production
capacity and capability, particularly in growth markets," the
company said.
