LONDON Oct 17 SABMiller, the world's
second-largest beer maker, said net revenue rose 4 percent in
the first half of its financial year, driven by growth in Latin
America and Africa.
The brewer of Miller, Grolsch and Peroni beers said on
Thursday trading conditions in Europe and North America improved
modestly but were expected to remain under pressure.
For the six months ended Sept. 30, SABMiller said its
financial performance was in line with expectations, but noted
that depreciation of certain currencies against the U.S. dollar
would hurt its reported results.
In the second quarter, net revenue grew by 6 percent, an
improvement from the first quarter's growth of just 2 percent.
By region, second-quarter revenue rose 4 percent in Latin
America, 3 percent in North America, 12 percent in Africa, and 5
percent in Asia Pacific. It was flat in Europe.