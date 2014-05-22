BRIEF-Post holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 bln deal- source
LONDON May 22 Brewer SABMiller said on Thursday that the review of its stake in South Africa's Tsogo Sun Holdings was ongoing and that it would take several months to decide whether to sell the holding, worth about $1 billion.
SABMiller said last month it was reviewing the stake in the hotel company, calling it "non-core".
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Erica Billingham)
